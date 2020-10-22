Onion prices shoot up in Pune amid supply crunch due to damaged crop

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows exports of Bangalore rose onions, Krishnapuram onions
As India bans exports, onion turns costlier by 50% in Bangladesh
Ideal product for Covid times
Demand for herbal plants on the rise in UP during Covid-19 crisis
Bangladesh issues over 200 import permits for 88,000 tonnes of onions
-
Onion prices surged in Pune after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of the country following which consumers are forced to buy onions in less quantity.
"Price has increased as supply from farms is affected due to rain. The price of onion that was around Rs 70/kg last week increased to Rs 120/kg today," a trader told ANI.
Speaking to ANI, a buyer said that his weekly budget has been affected due to a surge in onions' price.
"Now we are paying almost Rs 120 to buy one kg of onions. We used to buy two to three kgs of onions per week but now we are only buying a half or one kg of onions due to price surge. It has affected our expenses," said Prashant.
"We are unable to buy onions in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. An average consumer cannot buy such expensive vegetables. These prices have surged after lockdown and these expenses have now become a burden for us," said Sonia Sunil Munde, another buyer.
Another trader said that the buyers are forced to buy onions in less quantity after a sudden price surge. Hence, the increase in prices has affected both traders and buyers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU