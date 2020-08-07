Pay higher percentage of vehicle cost upfront to get loan in pandemic

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have become more cautious in offering vehicle loans, fearing a rise in non-performing assets, by making their lending norms more stringent.

Incomes have been disrupted, and, hence, also the repayment capacity of borrowers. Says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar: “Today, there is greater scrutiny of income sources than earlier.” A few segments might find it harder to get a loan. “Banks have become more stringent about lending to the self-employed because there is greater uncertainty about the ...