Paytm shares surge nearly 10% after slumping for two straight sessions

-
ALSO READ
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
IPO-bound Paytm allots Rs 8.2k-cr worth shares to anchor investors
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
After slumping for two straight sessions post listing, shares of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday.
The counter, which had a deserted look for the past two trading sessions zoomed 9.90 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.95 on BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 12.10 per cent to Rs 1,525.
On NSE, it gained 9.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.70.
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150.
It declined for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling 13 per cent.
Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.
Ant Group-backed Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO, India's biggest share sale, was oversubscribed 1.89 times earlier this month.
This was greater than miner Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade ago.
Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU