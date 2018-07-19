PC Jeweller tanks 43% in one week on withdrawal of buyback offer

-
ALSO READ
Buyback proposal fails to lift PC Jeweller; stock tanks 23% from day's high
PC Jeweller hits over 2-year low on withdrawal of buyback offer; falls 22%
PC Jeweller zooms more than 100% in three days from 52-week low
PC Jeweller board approves buy-back of shares worth Rs 4.24 billion
PC Jeweller turns volatile on reports of CBI arresting its owner
-
The stock plunged 89% from its 52-week high level of Rs 457 recorded on January 16, 2018 in intra-day trade. Investors have seen their market cap erosion of Rs 204 billion to Rs 27.73 billion during the period.
“In view of the non-receipt of the requisite NOC from the Company's Bankers, the board of directors at its meeting held today has decided to withdraw the aforesaid Buyback Offer with immediate effect,” PC Jeweller said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
The bankers recommended that for the current year the company should continue to focus on growth and give priority to further reduce its interest expense to the maximum extent possible. Accordingly, they did not approve the proposal of Rs 4,240 million of cash flowing out of the company vide their-letter dated 12th July, 2018 and have not given the required NOC to the Company for its buyback offer, it added.
As of March 2018, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) hold 31.22% stake in PC Jeweller, while individual share holders held 3.44% stake in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows. The company is yet to file June 2018 shareholding pattern data.
At 02:49 pm; PC Jeweller was trading 10% lower at Rs 70.20 on the BSE, as compared to 0.15% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU