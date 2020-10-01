Petrol sales up 2% in September, diesel down 7.3% YoY: Indian Oil

-
India's petrol consumption rose 2 per cent from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3 per cent, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.
Petrol sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.
State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.
