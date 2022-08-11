PGIM India MF, ADIA sell Newgen Software shares worth Rs 45 crore

-
Two entities -- PGIM India Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority -- on Thursday offloaded shares of Newgen Software Technology Ltd worth Rs 45 crore through open market transactions.
PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM MF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold a total of 12.20 lakh shares of the software company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 370 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 45.17 crore.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology picked up the company's shares.
Shares of Newgen Software Technology closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 372.50 on NSE.
