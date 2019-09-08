Planning to invest in MFs? Reliance Large Cap Fund is an outperformer

Launched in August 2007 as Reliance Top 200 Fund, the fund was renamed Reliance Large Cap Fund in April 2018 and repositioned as a large-cap fund post the reclassification of mutual funds by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. It featured in the top 30 percentile in the large-cap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the past three quarters ended June 2019.

Sailesh Raj Bhan has 23 years of industry experience and has been managing the fund since its inception in August 2007. The assets under management (AUM) of the scheme increased over five times during the past ...