PNB Housing Fin zooms 20% on board nod to raise Rs 4,000 crore

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 525.20, also its 52-week high on the BSE on Monday, after the company board approved a capital raise of up to Rs 4,000 crore, led by entities affiliated to the Carlyle Group Inc.
Till 10:20 am, a combined 2.3 million shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1.2 million shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.40 per cent at 51,630 points.
“Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, L.P. and Carlyle Asia Partners V, L.P. (together, “Carlyle”) has agreed to invest up to Rs 3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, at a price of Rs 390 per share,” PNB Housing Finance said in a press release.
The Carlyle Group Inc has made an open offer for the acquisition of up to 70.79 million shares of PNB Housing Finance, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 403.22 per share from the shareholders of the company.
The existing shareholders of the company, funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, are also participating in the capital raise. PNB will continue to be the promoter and a key stakeholder, it said.
The key objective of raising capital is to augment capital adequacy, reduce gearing and accelerate growth with a focus on retail housing including self-employed and affordable housing loans such as the Unnati segment, the company added. Assuming full capital infusion (including warrants) and no other change to the March 31, 2021 financials, the capital adequacy ratio of the company as of March 31, 2021, would increase from 18.7 per cent to over 28 per cent and gearing as of March 31, 2021, will decline from 6.7x to less than 5x.
As part of this transaction, Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd., the family investment vehicle of Aditya Puri, Senior Advisor for Carlyle in Asia and the former CEO & Managing Director of HDFC Bank, will also invest in the capital raise. Aditya Puri is expected to be nominated to the PNB Housing Finance Board as a Carlyle nominee Director in due course.
PNB Housing Finance is the fourth largest housing finance company in India in terms of Loan Assets (Rs 62,255 crore as of March 31, 2021), and the second-largest in deposits (Rs 17,129 crore as of March 31, 2021). Favourable demographics, rising urbanisation, lower interest rates, continued improvement in housing affordability and supportive government policies are promoting growth across the industry which is expected to continue into the near future.
