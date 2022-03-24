PNG price increased by Rs 1, a day after petrol, diesel and LPG rates hiked

-
After a hike in petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.
According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. People in Gurugram will need to pay Rs 34.81 per SCM while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the new rate is Rs 39.37 per SCM.
The new rates will come into effect from today. The move will affect more than 72 lakh domestic households.
As per data provided by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), as of December 31, 2020, the total number of domestic PNG connections in India was approximately 72.47 lakh.
