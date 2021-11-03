PolicyBazaar IPO subscribed 16.6x

JUST IN
Fed taper, higher interest rates to weigh on market returns in Samvat 2078
BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

PolicyBazaar’s parent company PB Fintech’s initial public offering garnered 16.6x subscription and generated bids worth over Rs 56,000 crore. Meanwhile, SJS Enterprises’ offering just about managed to scrape through, while that of Sigachi Industries was subscribed 71x. Earlier this week, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, operator of online beauty start-up Nykaa, was subscribed 82x.

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 19:31 IST

