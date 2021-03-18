Precious Metals: Gold gains Rs 105; silver jumps by Rs 1,073

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today declines Rs 326 to Rs 52,423; silver tanks Rs 945
Stock markets likely to remain under pressure due to US elections, Covid-19
Gold declines Rs 232, silver tanks Rs 1,955 amid drop in global prices
HDFC Bank to cover vaccination cost of employees, family members
Markets to be driven by quarterly results this week, say analysts
-
Gold rose by Rs 105 to Rs 44,509 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,404 per 10 gram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by Rs 105 reflecting overnight rally in global gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
Silver also jumped Rs 1,073 to Rs 67,364 per kilogram from Rs 66,291 per kilogram in the previous trade.
Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices rose after the US Fed in the policy statement yesterday maintained their accommodative stance, hence weighing on the dollar."
After its two-day policy meeting, the US Fed reassured investors that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.
On Thursday's trade, in the international market gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,738 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 26.36 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,738 per ounce on Thursday," Patel added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU