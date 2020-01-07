Private equity investments hit 10-year high in 2019, shows Refinitiv data

The annual volume of investment in India in 2019 was the highest in the last 10 years for which the data was analysed.

The sum of equity invested amounted to $17.3 billion in 2019 from 616 deals, a 61 per cent rise over the previous calendar year, the Refinitiv data shows. Among sectors, the internet and computer software space saw the highest equity invested ($9 billion), followed by utilities ($2.2 billion) and financial services ($2.1 billion).





Source: Refinitiv

Thirty seven firms raised $7.9 billion in 2019, up 47 per cent over the previous year. Top investments include Brookfield Infrastructure Fund's $1.8 billion investment in Pipeline Infrastructure and Carlyle Group's $735 million investment in SBI Life Insurance.