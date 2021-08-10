Profit booking takes sheen away from smallcap, midcap stocks

-
ALSO READ
Meet the man who plans to disrupt the retail coffee biz by democratising it
Indian tea exports likely to fall nearly 15 per cent in 2021
Behind the 'bankruptcy story' of Cafe Coffee Day: The news and what's next
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch review: Blend of pleasing looks, some performance
Cafe Coffee Day withdraws a lot of vending machines from customer locations
-
In a reversal of rising trajectory after many months, BSE smallcap and midcap indices on Tuesday faced severe drubbing as they tumbled up to 2 per cent on profit-booking by investors.
The 30-share BSE benchmark index outperformed the broader market, with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent on Tuesday.
"Midcaps and smallcaps continued to bleed as profit-booking sets in post sharp rally witnessed in them over the last 2-3 months," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.
From the smallcap index, Jindal Poly Films plunged 11.62 per cent, Ambika Cotton Mills plummeted 10.15 per cent, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company dropped 9.99 per cent and Mcleod Russel India Ltd slid 9.88 per cent.
The smallcap index closed at 26,065.95 points, lower by 545.72 points or 2.05 per cent.
"What started as a sell-off in metal stocks dramatically triggered a sell-off today in the smallcap index after rallying for several months," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities, said.
A strong rebound in midcap and smallcap stocks in recent months made investors book some amount of profit, Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said.
In Tuesday's trade, the midcap index closed 194.54 points or 0.85 per cent lower at 22,762.05 points.
Among the midcap stocks, KIOCL tumbled 5.47 per cent, National Aluminium Company declined 5.32 per cent, Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 5.18 per cent and JSW Energy shed 5 per cent.
The smallcap index had reached its lifetime high of 27,323.18 points on August 4 this year. The midcap index had also touched its all-time high of 23,478.8 points on the same day.
So far this year, the smallcap index has gained 7,967.84 points or 44 per cent while the midcap index has rallied 4,820.62 points or 26.86 per cent.
The BSE benchmark has jumped 6,803.33 points or 14.24 per cent so far this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU