RBI guv assures liquidity for bond market, urges appropriate yield curve

The (RBI) once again urged cooperation from the bond market participants for “orderly evolution of the yield curve.”

The governor, in an interview with CNBC TV18, did not want to comment whether six per cent yield for the 10-year is the tolerance limit, but said the bond market should not worry about liquidity support.

“The overnight liquidity window is there. The market is assured that liquidity will be there.”

The normalisation of liquidity stance, by introducing variable rate reverse repo, is part of the normalisation everywhere and in no way signals the intent of the RBI to drain the system of liquidity, the governor said.

The 10-year inched up to 6.16 per cent, from 6.14 per cent before the interview.

According to Das, the central bank welcomes blockchain technology, but has problems with cryptocurrencies. “We have some concerns about crypto that we have shared with the government.”

The RBI is working on a digital currency, but “lots of loose ends need to be tied up.” He did not want to commit on a timeline for the introduction of the digital currency.

The report on flexible inflation targeting will come in the next few days, the governor said. Inflation expectations are “well anchored” at this moment, the governor said in the interview.

There is perhaps no need for another asset quality review (AQR), as suggested in the economic survey report. The large loan database of the RBI enables it to monitor exposure and status of loans almost on a real time basis, and the supervisions have enhanced substantially. At the time of last AQR, there was no CRILC information database with the RBI.

“Our methodologies and approach are far higher now. Whenever we see a particular sign of stress, we immediately advise the banks to work on it," the governor said.

On the question of industrial houses getting banking licenses, the governor did not want to give a clear answer, but said that whoever meets the fit and proper criterion of the RBI will get a license. Privatisation of banks is a government decision and Bank Nationalisation Act has to be amended for that, which is being worked on by the government.

The RBI governor said it is not in the interest of the emerging market economies to stop accumulating reserves. Despite entering the US government’s watchlist of ‘currency manipulator’, the RBI’s reason for foreign exchange accumulation is to guard the system against sudden volatility such as those witnessed during the ‘taper tantrum’ episodes in 2013.