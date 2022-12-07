Realty, auto stocks losers as indices give mixed response to rate hike

The tumbled for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points and lowered the country's GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal.



Subdued Asian and continued selling by foreign investors further weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.



The 30-share BSE benchmark ended 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 62,410.68. Similarly, the broader Nifty50 fell 82.25 points or 0.44 per cent to 18,560.50.



NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Wipro.



On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, L&T, Axis Bank, ITC and M&M were among the gainers, climbing up to 2.10 per cent.



“As the economy deals with the global headwinds, the has become more realistic, lowering the GDP growth forecast for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) from 7 per cent to 6.8 per cent. The focus remains on fighting inflation which will lead to increase in interest rates in future.





“Along with a global slowdown, corporate earnings forecast for H2FY23 (first half of FY23) and FY24 can be downgraded. The market is currently trading at premium valuations... a slowing earnings growth will impact market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



Sector-wise, interest rate sensitive BSE realty, consumer durables and auto indices closed up to 1.11 per cent lower.



Ajit Mishra, VP — technical research, Religare Broking, said, “ have been gradually drifting lower, however rotational buying in index majors across sectors is capping the damage. Feeble global cues might continue to put pressure... In the current scenario, traders should focus on trade management and prefer sectors that are showing resilience for fresh buying." In the broader markets, BSE smallcap and midcap indices lost up to 0.44 per cent.



Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses.



Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.



Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.56 per cent to $78.11 per barrel.



The rupee pared initial losses and settled marginally higher at 82.47 (provisional) against the US dollar.



Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers in capital as they offloaded shares worth Rs 635.35 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)