Reliance Industries m-cap goes past Rs 15 trillion mark as shares jump

The market valuation of Ltd jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

Helped by gain in its share price, market capitalisation (m-cap) reached Rs 15,14,017.50 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 4.38 per cent to a record Rs 2,394.30. Reliance Industries, the most valued firm by market valuation, was the biggest gainer in the pack.

On June 3 this year, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark. Gain in also helped rally in the BSE 30-share benchmark index which closed above the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

Shares of Reliance Industries have gained over 20 per cent so far this year.

