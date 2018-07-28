Reliance Industries Q1 results: Jio and Retail surprise, stock gains 1.73%

The markets approached Reliance Industries’ (RIL) June quarter (Q1) results with cheer as the stock gained 1.73 per cent on Friday, ahead of the announcement. While expectations have proved right, the better than estimated results suggest there could be more upside in the RIL stock.

Already, the company’s global depository receipts (GDRs) listed on the London Stock Exchange were up 2 per cent, at the time of going to press. Investments in core businesses such as petrochemicals, and new ones like telecom (Jio) are now paying well. RIL saw exceptionally strong performance ...