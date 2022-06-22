Rupee hits fresh all-time low vs dollar as US rate hike worries deepen

The slumped to a fresh all-time low versus the on Wednesday as risk appetite took a turn for the worse ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony scheduled after Indian market hours.

With anxiously awaiting cues about the future course of tightening in the world’s largest economy, investors shunned emerging market currencies and preferred the safety of the .

The closed at a new all-time low of 78.39/$1 as against 78.08/$1 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s closing level also marks the new record intraday low for the versus the . Prior to this, the domestic currency had touched an intraday low of 78.28/$1 on June 13.

After delivering an aggressive 75-basis-point rate hike earlier this month, the Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising interest rates at its next policy meeting in July.

Powell’s comments would help gauge the extent to which the US central bank will tighten to combat 40-year high inflation in the country. So far in 2022, the Fed has hiked rates by 150 bps.

The index, which measures the greenback against six major rival currencies, was at 104.54 around Indian market closing hours. The index, which rose to a high of 104.95 during the day, had settled at 104.44 in the previous session.

Consistent purchased of the by state-owned banks, likely on behalf of oil marketing companies, dragged the rupee lower, a currency trader with a state-owned bank said on condition of anonymity.

Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday owing to steps being considered by the US administration to soften the price of the commodity.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel at 0031 GMT, Reuters reported.

Crude oil prices have surged since the Ukraine war, posing significant upside risks to India’s current account deficit and inflation.

Foreign banks were also said to be buying dollars on behalf of overseas investors looking to reduce exposure to Indian assets, the trader said.

Higher US interest rates diminish the appeal of riskier emerging market assets. Foreign Institutional Investors have turned record sellers of Indian equities this year, with their net sales so far in 2022 at Rs 2.08 lakh crore, NSDL data showed.

“It's a double whammy, on the one side rates are moving up, and the domestic currency is on weak trajectory,” India Ratings Director Soumyajit Niyogi told Business Standard.

Dealers said that while the Reserve Bank of India had likely intervened in the currency market, the central bank was looking to prevent excessive volatility rather than preventing the rupee from depreciating in the face of global headwinds.

The currency dealer from the state-owned bank said that the RBI had likely intervened in the market through dollar sales around 78.24-78.25/$1 levels.

“The near-term bias for USD/INR remains bullish (for the dollar) tracking cues from other regional currencies and foreign fund outflows. Spot USDINR is having resistance at 78.85 and support will remain at 77.60,” HDFC Securities Research Analyst Dilip Parmar said.

While the rupee took a tumble, sovereign bonds strengthened on the back of the decline in crude oil prices, especially as several trading houses had lightened their bond portfolios over the last few days, dealers said.

Yield on the 10-year benchmark 6.54%, 2032 paper settled 8 basis points lower at 7.40%. Bond prices and yields move inversely.