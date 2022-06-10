Rupee in free fall, plunges to all-time low of 77.84 against Dollar

-
ALSO READ
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
Rupee slips to fresh low against dollar for fourth straight trading session
Rupee closes at all-time low of 77.74 against USD amid elevated oil prices
-
The rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Friday amid dollar gaining strength and elevated global crude oil prices.
The currency closed at a record low of 77.84 against the dollar after hitting 77.88 in intraday trading. On Thursday, the rupee closed at 77.77 per dollar, making it a third consecutive trading day when the Indian currency hit all-time closing low.
Currency dealers said the central bank continued its intervention in the foreign exchange market, which slowed the pace of the fall of the rupee.
“Rupee hit its fresh all-time low but has, in the past few sessions, been very resilient and is consolidating in a narrow range despite volatility in domestic and global equities and strength in the dollar against its major currencies,” said Gaurang Somaiya, forex & bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The rupee came under pressure since the worsening geopolitical crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The Indian unit depreciated 2.64 per cent against the dollar in the current fiscal year and 0.26 per cent in this month.
Pressure on the rupee is expected to continue and could breach the 78 against the dollar mark in the next few sessions, analysts said.
“The rupee felt the pressure as dollar prices traded above $103.50 & crude prices held above $120/bbl in both Brent & Nymex. The rupee can be seen in the range of 77.75-78.00 given the current situation,” said Jateen Trivedi, V-P research analyst at LKP Securities.
The central bank has been intervening aggressively in all segments of the currency market. The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell around $30 billion since the war in Europe started. Latest data released by RBI on Friday showed, the total reserves fell $1.1 billion for the week ended June 3 to $ 601 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU