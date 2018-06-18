Rupee pares losses, rises 1 paisa against dollar amid greenback selloffs

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of RBI meet, rupee jumps 17 paise to 65.01 against US dollar
Rupee climbs to one-week high of 63.69 on dollar selling, funds inflow
Rupee makes mild recovery at 64.99 against dollar as trade war fears ease
Rupee wipes out three-day gains, tumbles 25 paise to 65.14 against dollar
Rupee hits one-week high at 63.78 on IMF growth outlook, end to US shutdown
-
The rupee pared morning losses and was trading 1 paisa higher to 68 against the American currency in late morning deals amid bouts of dollar-selling by banks and exporters, despite strength in the greenback.
The rupee hit a fresh three-week low of 68.16 against last Friday's closing level of 68.01 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.
The domestic unit was trading in a wide range and hovered between 67.97 and 68.18 per dollar during morning deals, it was quoting at 68.00 at 1030 hrs.
Some dollar-selling by banks on behalf of the apex bank curbed the fall in rupee, a dealer said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar rose towards a seven-month high against its major peers in early Asian trade as investors hoped the United States and China would avoid a full-blown trade war, although tensions between the two slowed its gains.
The 30-share BSE Sensex trading marginally lower by 29 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 35,592.54 at 1045 hrs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU