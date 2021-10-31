Rupee to see volatility, but no huge slide if Fed tapers in Nov: Experts

With the US Federal Reserve expected to taper its monthly $120 billion bond purchase programme from November, the easy money policy is technically ending, even as other developed economies continue for some more time. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet for two days starting Tuesday to decide whether and by how much they reduce their bond purchases.

Senior officials have indicated taper, and the market is sure about it, but weak growth concerns may end up delaying it. The US Fed taper will have ramifications for the emerging markets, and India is not immune to that. ...