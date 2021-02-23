SBI Card raises Rs 550 crore through private placement of bonds

-
ALSO READ
Bank of India raises Rs 750 crore through bond issuance
IRFC mops up $750 million in maiden bond sale after initial public offering
SBI lists issuance of $600 mn foreign currency bonds on India INX
Exim Bank hits international bond market with $1 billion issue
India INX hopes to list $1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO
-
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said it had raised Rs 550 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,500 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 550 crore on private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
The tenure of the bonds is three years with a maturity date of February 23, 2024.
The coupon rate on the bonds is fixed at 5.90 per cent per annum.
SBI Card stock closed 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 1,028.95 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU