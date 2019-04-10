SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Praj Ind may hog the limelight today

-
At 08:46 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.50 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 11,707.50, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
SBI has cut MCLR across tenors by five basis points and made home loans cheaper.
Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opens today and closes on April 24.
HDFC Bank: As per news reports, there could be a block deal worth Rs 2,500 crore in the stock.
Jet Airways lessors have applied for de-registration of seven more planes, according to DGCA. Moreover, the Jet Airways pilots body has served a legal notice to management for salary delays and set April 14 deadline.
Usha Martin, Tata Sponge Iron: Usha Martin completes sale of its steel business to Tata Sponge Iron.
Panacea Biotec has done one-time settlement with consortium lenders to resolve the current debt situation of the company
Mahindra & Mahindra: Ford Motor Co is nearing a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form a new joint-venture company in India, Reuters reports.
Indian Overseas Bank reduces MCLR by five basis points across various tenors with effect from April 10. One-month MCLR at 8.3 per cent and one-year MCLR at 8.65 per cent.
IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender, on Tuesday, said it has raised $400 million in funds at a coupon rate of 3.875 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The notes will be listed on Singapore SGX and the India INX, Gift City.
Praj Industries: The company has signed a Construction License Agreement (CLA) with Gevo, Inc, USA dated 4th April 2019, to commercialize technology for the production of isobutanol using sugary-based feedstocks, such as juice, syrup and molasses.
Info Edge: Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, Tuesday said it has invested about Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech (ShoeKonnect).
