SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Praj Ind may hog the limelight today

At 08:46 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.50 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 11,707.50, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

has cut MCLR across tenors by five basis points and made home loans cheaper.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opens today and closes on April 24.

HDFC Bank: As per reports, there could be a block deal worth Rs 2,500 crore in the stock.

Jet Airways lessors have applied for de-registration of seven more planes, according to DGCA. Moreover, the Jet Airways pilots body has served a legal notice to management for salary delays and set April 14 deadline.

Usha Martin, Tata Sponge Iron: Usha Martin completes sale of its steel business to Tata Sponge Iron.

Panacea Biotec has done one-time settlement with consortium lenders to resolve the current debt situation of the company

Mahindra & Mahindra: Ford Motor Co is nearing a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form a new joint-venture company in India, Reuters reports.

Indian Overseas Bank reduces MCLR by five basis points across various tenors with effect from April 10. One-month MCLR at 8.3 per cent and one-year MCLR at 8.65 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender, on Tuesday, said it has raised $400 million in funds at a coupon rate of 3.875 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The notes will be listed on Singapore SGX and the India INX, Gift City.

Praj Industries: The company has signed a Construction License Agreement (CLA) with Gevo, Inc, USA dated 4th April 2019, to commercialize technology for the production of isobutanol using sugary-based feedstocks, such as juice, syrup and molasses.

Info Edge: Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, Tuesday said it has invested about Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech (ShoeKonnect).