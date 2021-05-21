Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to $1,500 million

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Hard-to-beat phone in midrange segment
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 4,500 cr through Qualified Institutional Placement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global debut from India at 12 pm: Details here
V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from qualified institutional buyers
India's Trifecta Capital files for Rs 1,500 crore late-stage VC fund
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday doubled the overseas investment limit of alternative investment funds and venture capital funds to USD 1,500 million.
The decision has been taken in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Currently, Sebi-registered alternative investment fund (AIF) or venture capital fund (VCF) are permitted to invest overseas, subject to an overall limit of USD 750 million.
"...the said limit has now been enhanced to USD 1,500 million," Sebi noted.
Under the rules, AIFs and VCFs need to mandatorily disclose the utilisation of overseas investment limits within five working days of such usage on the market regulator's intermediary portal.
In case an AIF or venture capital fund (VCF) has not utilised the overseas limit granted them within 6 months from Sebi's approval, the same needs to be reported within two working days after expiry of the validity period.
Further, if an AIF or VCF wishes to surrender the overseas limit at any point of time within the validity period, the same needs to be reported within two working days from the date of decision to surrender the limit.
AIFs are funds established or incorporated in India for the purpose of pooling in capital from Indian and foreign investors for investing as per a pre-decided policy, while VCFs are investment funds that manage the money of investors who seek private equity stakes in start-ups.
Earlier in October 2015, the regulator had allowed overseas investment by AIFs and VCFs to the extent of USD 500 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU