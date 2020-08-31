Sebi extends easier processing norms for FPI registrations, citing lockdown

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended relaxations given to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and custodians in processing documents for new investor registrations if they belong to jurisdictions under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"In view of representations received from various stakeholders, it has been decided that for the entities from jurisdictions which are still under lockdown, the temporary relaxations shall be extended till the time lockdown is lifted from such jurisdictions," said the regulator on Monday.

A number of custodians recently wrote to the regulator seeking an extension for easier registration guidelines by three months.

Sebi, earlier this year, had allowed custodians to furnish scanned documents instead of originals for FPI registrations in the backdrop of the pandemic. The relaxation was given till June 30 and later extended to August 31.

Several countries including the US, Singapore and Australia continue to reel under the impact of the pandemic and have imposed fresh lockdowns. Most custodians in Mumbai are also adopting the policy of work from home, hampering their ability to access all the required documents.





According to the March circular, custodians were allowed to process requests for registration, continuance, KYC review and any other material change on the basis of scanned version of signed documents (instead of originals) and copies of documents which were not certified or received from email IDs of their global custodians' existing clients.

All originals and certified documents were required to be submitted within a month of the expiry of the relaxation deadline, failing which accounts of FPIs could be blocked for fresh purchase.

The pandemic has taken a toll on FPI registrations in the June quarter as work from home, volatility in stock worldwide, and redemption pressures prompted investors to defer new investment plans. New monthly registrations averaged more than 100 this year until April, before dipping to 40 in the quarter ended June.

FPI net equity flows have been resilient with net inflows of nearly Rs 59,000 crore in August—a record for any calendar month. In the previous two months, FPI inflows stood at Rs 29,000 crore.