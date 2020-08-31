JUST IN
Cloud over banks, NBFC stocks as moratorium ends and NPA concerns weigh
Business Standard

SMS scrips investors may see delayed payouts as exchanges up surveillance

45 stocks under watch after reports of unauthorized trading tips being exchanged on messaging platforms

IRCTC | Adani Gas | IRB Infra

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Investors in so-called "SMS stocks" may see their payouts from sales delayed by a year after exchanges put 45 stocks, including popular names like IRCTC and Adani Gas and IRB Infra, on increased surveillance. The list was prepared based on unsolicited messages circulated by unauthorized entities to take positions in these counters.

Exchanges have increased the surveillance in these stocks and payouts will only be made after proper investigation of the parties dealing in these counters. The latest SMS stock list issued by exchanges is for companies for which wider-ranging ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:47 IST

