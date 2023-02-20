JUST IN
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
Losing traction: BAFs' dream run halts even as equity market stays volatile
State Bank of India issues Rs 4.5K-crore in AT1, half of the amount planned
Fresh bout of selling sees Adani m-cap go down by Rs 25,000 crore
Cera Sanitaryware soars 8%, hits new high in weak market on healthy outlook
Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?
Lumax Auto soars 12% as it acquires majority stake in IAC Group's India biz
Stock bearing the brunt of Adani Group rout is at risk of more losses
Charts indicate robust bias for RIL, ONGC amid GST inclusion hopes
Sonata Software surges 26% in one month; stock nears record high
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi issues consultation paper on disclosure requirements for listed firms

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a consultation paper on streamlining disclosure requirements by listed entities

Topics
SEBI | listed firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a consultation paper on streamlining disclosure requirements by listed entities.

In its consultation paper, Sebi is looking to address the challenges faced with regard to submission of the financial result for the first time by newly listed firms and related to timeline to fill up vacancy of directors, Compliance Officer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in listed entities.

Also, it is looking to address the issue of freezing of demat accounts of the Managing Director, Whole-time director and CEO of a listed entity for continuing non-compliance with the LODR Regulations or non-payment of fines by a listed entity.

In order to provide adequate time to newly-listed entities to disclose their first financial results post-listing, Sebi has proposed that at least 15 days from the date of listing may be provided for such disclosures to newly-listed entities.

"Listed entity, post listing, shall submit its first financial results, quarterly or annually as the case may be, immediately succeeding to the periods for which financial statements were disclosed in its offer document for the initial public offer, as per the timeline indicated... as applicable, or within 15 days from the date of listing, whichever is later," Sebi said.

This comes after Sebi received representations regarding challenges faced by the newly-listed entities immediately after their listing and about the gap in the current regulatory provisions for ensuring timely disclosure of the first financial results of such newly-listed entities.

The regulator has sought comments from public till March 6 on the proposals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.