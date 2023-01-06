JUST IN
Sebi proposes standard approach for valuation of AIF investments
Investors stay put in overseas funds despite deep corrections in markets
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Oil firms making Rs 10 a litre profit on petrol, Rs 6.5 loss on diesel
Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms
Indian shares drop 1% on earnings as US data indicates rise in Fed rate
Sigachi Industries zooms 19% as board plans to mull fund raising plan
Dabur India falls 4% after Q3 update hints high inflation to dent margins
Landmark Cars hits new high after weak debut; surges 17% in two days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi proposes standard approach for valuation of AIF investments
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi permits AMCs to provide advisory services to all FPIs at IFSC

The decision has been taken in consultation with IFSCA and based on the requests received from AMCs

Topics
AMC | SEBI | asset management companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Earlier in December 2019, Sebi had allowed AMCs to provide management and advisory services to appropriately regulated FPIs that include pension funds, insurance companies and banks

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday permitted asset management companies (AMCs) to provide management and advisory services to all FPIs operating from International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

This is subject to certain conditions, including that such Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) will be allowed to invest in mutual fund schemes other than the schemes in the category of "thematic", the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

For investment in equity and equity derivative securities listed on recognised stock exchanges in India, the FPIs will not be allowed to take contra-position for six months from the date of purchase or sale of such securities, it said.

It has been decided that AMCs may also provide management and advisory services to FPIs operating from IFSC and regulated by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) not falling under the categories of FPIs specified by Sebi in its circular issued in December 2019, Sebi said.

The decision has been taken in consultation with IFSCA and based on the requests received from AMCs.

Earlier in December 2019, Sebi had allowed AMCs to provide management and advisory services to appropriately regulated FPIs that include pension funds, insurance companies and banks.

Further, AMCs were allowed to provide such services to government and government-related investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, international or multilateral organisations or agencies, including entities, controlled or at least 75 per cent directly or indirectly owned by the such government and government-related investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AMC

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.