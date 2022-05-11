Sebi proposes confidential 'pre-filing' of IPO documents to safeguard info

-
ALSO READ
Ruchi Soya's follow-on public issue of Rs 4,300 cr to open on March 24
Uniparts India files preliminary papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
Most large global investors may give LIC's initial public offering a miss
CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 66% on Day 2 of offering
Paytm, Star Health IPOs show retail investors' psyche: Analysts
-
India's market regulator on Wednesday proposed allowing companies targeting stock market initial public offerings (IPOs) to submit a confidential "pre-filing" document, in an effort aimed at safeguarding their sensitive business information.
The initial offer document will only need to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the stock exchanges, and the company can decide whether to go public or not after the regulator issues its observations, SEBI said in its proposal.
Currently in India, companies first file a draft prospectus with SEBI that contains regulatory disclosures, which is also released publicly for comments for at least 21 days. Later, after incorporating any regulatory and other feedback, a final prospectus is filed for approval again.
SEBI said one of the concerns for companies is the disclosure of such sensitive information in their draft offer documents, "which may be beneficial to its competitors, without the certainty that the initial public issuance would be executed."
Globally, countries including the United States and Canada allow a confidential "pre-filing" with regulators before a company decides to proceed with an IPO, SEBI said.
SEBI is seeking comments from the public on its new proposal by June 6. Such proposals are commonly floated by the market regulator, and there is no certainty that it would be enforced as a policy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU