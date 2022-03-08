Sebi raises investment limit via UPI to Rs 5 lakh for retail investors

on Tuesday increased the investment limit for payments through mechanism for retail investors buying in public issues to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh at present in its effort to bring ease of investment for investors.

The new framework will be applicable to public issues of which open on or after May 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The current rules provide an option to investors to apply in public issues of with the facility to block funds through (unified payment interface) mechanism for application value of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Based on discussions with market participants and in order to bring uniformity in the requirements as well as for ease of investment for investors, has now decided to increase the limit for investment through mechanism to Rs 5 lakh.

The investor may utilize the mechanism to block the funds for application value of up to Rs 5 lakh per application.

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI). It allows instant transfer of money between any two individuals' bank accounts using a payment.

In December 2021, NPCI had enhanced the per transaction limit in UPI from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for UPI-based Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) Initial Public Offer (IPO).

