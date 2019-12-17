Sebi seeks show-cause from PC Jewellers 'insiders', asks for list of assets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed an order in the insider trading case, seeking show-cause and impounding Rs 8 crore from insiders that it has identified to have benefitted from price-sensitive information pertaining to company's buyback announcement and its subsequent withdrawal.

The order names Shivani Gupta (daughter in-law of PC Jeweller chairman Padam Chand Gupta), Padam's son and Shivan's husband Sachin Gupta, Shivani's brother-in law Amit Garg and Quick Developers Pvt. Ltd (QDPL), where Garg was earlier a director.

The order pointed out that QDPL had used the derivative instruments to benefit from the unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).

The regulator said that the order itself should be considered as a notice by the identified insiders and the latter should furnish a show cause, on why they should not be directed to disgorge the amount equivalent to gains or losses avoided through the insider trading, and why they should not be restrained from accessing the securities market.

Also, the identified persons and entities, were asked to provide full list of all of their assets and properties.

Balram Garg, managing director of PC Jeweller was also named in the order for his relationship with the alleged violators and was asked to furnish show cause on why he should not barred from securities market.

The regulator observed that after the announcement of buyback on May 10, 2018, the shares of PC Jeweller were locked at the upper circuit of ten per cent. After the announcement that the board approved withdrawal of the buyback, the scrip hit lower circuit of 20 per cent.

The preliminary discussion in respect of the proposal for buyback of equity shares, -- which occurred on April 25, 2018 -- was identified as original for UPSI-I and the refusal for non-objection certificate for the proposed buyback by State Bank of India on July 7, 2018, was considered as origin point of UPSI-II.