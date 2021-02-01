Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation at 11 am today

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 at 11 am today
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur
Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Sitharaman replaces traditional 'bahi khata' with tab
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
-
The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade on Monday, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament.
The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45.
Check latest updates on Markets here
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers.
Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green.
On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32 per cent down at 13,634.60.
Check Budget latest news here
Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.
Market experts and economists are of the view that this budget will be critical in terms of picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Check Budget live updates here
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 5,930.66 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, stock markets were in recovery mode in afternoon session, after four sessions of losses.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.32 per cent to USD 55.38 per barrel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU