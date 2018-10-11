Sharp fall in markets deals blow to govt as PSUs lose Rs 6 trillion

The sharp fall in has dealt a telling blow to the government. The value of government holding in listed has reduced by Rs 6 trillion, from their one-year highs. An analysis of data from Capitaline shows the 41 state-owned have halved from their 52-week highs and another 32 are currently trading at 12-44 per cent below their 52-week highs.

Experts say towards the PSU space is at one of its lowest points. “The PSU space has underperformed the most, whether large-caps or mid-caps. Investors don’t like it when the government compromises on economic rationale. The government’s recent move, asking (OMCs) to bear the burden of the price-cut, has shattered investor confidence,” said an analyst.

In a client note, Stewart and Mackertich said the recent decision by the government, which signaled roll-back of price deregulation, has severely affected sentiment.

Shares of several PSUs, not just those in the energy space, have taken a beating in the past few sessions, following the decision to cut fuel prices by partially passing the burden on to



BEHIND THE CURVE



Shares of have lost 16-26 per cent in value. The – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) – are trading at 40-57 per cent below their 52-week highs. The government owns 56.75 per cent stake in IOC and 53.9 per cent stake in BPCL. ONGC, which is also a government-owned company, holds 51 per cent stake in HPCL.

Besides OMCs, banks have been a major drag on the value of the government’s holdings. Data from Capitaline shows that at least 16 state-owned banks are trading at 44-70 per cent below their 52-week highs.

The banking system is currently grappling with gross non-performing assets of Rs 10 trillion, with bulk of the bad loans sitting on the books of state-owned banks.

Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India are among the worst performers, trading at around 70 per cent below their 52-week highs.

Experts say that the sentiment towards state-owned banks will improve only when there is clarity regarding some of the key accounts.

“The trigger for state-owned banks will come from the resolution of the Essar Steel account and the Binani Cement account. The Street also needs clarity on the IL&FS issue,” said S P Tulsian, an independent market expert.

In the last 12 months, the government has launched eight public issues, seeking to mop up Rs 277 billion. However, five of these companies are trading at 24-48 per cent below their adjusted issue price.

Experts say the sharp drop in PSU shares doesn’t bode well for the government’s disinvestment programme.

The government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 800 billion for the current fiscal year. Achieving the target will be vital for keeping the fiscal deficit in check.

So far, the Centre has raised only a fraction of the target.