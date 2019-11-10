Situation has improved but we are still not out of the woods: Vinit Sambre

Navigating the market has been a challenge as good quality stocks are expensive and cheaply-valued are not finding enough takers, says Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund. In an interview with Samie Modak, Sambre says investors with a five-year horizon have good buying opportunities in several sectors.

Edited excerpts: The going has been tough for the mid and small-cap stocks. What has been the key learnings? How have you navigated some of the challenges? The correction in the mid- and small-cap stocks was overdue, given the overheating which the category had seen ...