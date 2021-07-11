Six top valued companies lose Rs 92,147 crore in market valuation

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap
Five most valued companies add more than Rs 1 trillion in m-cap
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458 crore in m-cap; HUL, Infosys top gainers
Tata Steel's market capitalisation slips below Titan among group firms
-
Six of the 10 most valued companies took a combined hit of Rs 92,147.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries leading the losers'' chart.
Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (mcap). On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank posted gains in mcap.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dived Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 35,500.88 crore to Rs 13,14,293.35 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited tumbled Rs 9,139.9 crore to Rs 5,75,555.28 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,981.5 crore to reach Rs 6,65,930.24 crore.
ICICI Bank''s valuation eroded by Rs 1,102.33 crore to Rs 4,42,302.42 crore State Bank of India''s by Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 3,78,046.54 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank''s valuation zoomed Rs 11,689.01 crore to Rs 8,30,002.67 crore.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 8,332.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore.
HDFC''s mcap jumped Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 companies'' chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank in that order.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 98.48 points or 0.18 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU