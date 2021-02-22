Statsguru: Seven charts explain India's tryst with cryptocurrencies

THE TOTAL VALUE of Bitcoins, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, just crossed $1 trillion last week. This took more than a decade, but is probably the least time taken by an asset to reach that milestone from scratch. It has been termed as the biggest fintech disruption the world has seen to date.

The decade when cryptocurrencies gained legitimacy was quite eventful, with achievements growing year after year. Chart 1 briefly maps the last decade, and the price movement of Bitcoin (BTC) from 2013 to date. It is worthwhile to note that most of the gains have accumulated after ...