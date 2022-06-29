Steel prices likely to go up again from July 1 on high input cost: JSPL MD

-
ALSO READ
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
Coal India achieves record production of 622 million tonnes in FY22
US at 'very, very high risk' of recession, says Goldman Sachs' Blankfein
-
After back-to-back downward corrections, steel prices are expected to rise from July due to high input costs, an industry executive said on Wednesday.
"While coal price is at Rs 17,000 a tonne, iron ore prices by Odisha Mineral Corporation are still high. It is the main supplier of iron ore in Odisha," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma told PTI on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.
"The prices have already bottomed out. There is no chance of reducing them further. There will be an upward price correction from Friday, July 1 by (primary players) mainly on account of higher input costs," he said.
Secondary steel makers have already increased the price of rebars by Rs 2,000 to Rs 55,000 per tonne in the last four days, Sharma said.
There are various other factors building pressure on steel makers, Sharma said, adding there are issues with the availability of coal. Rakes are also not available for the supply of coal as most of them have been diverted for power sector.
Steel players use iron ore as raw material to make steel and coal to feed their captive power plants.
According to SteelMint, prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) are ruling in the range of Rs 59,000-60,000 a tonne from its peak in May at Rs 76,000/tonne.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU