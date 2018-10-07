Stick to defensives: Investors should hunt for large-cap funds, say experts

It has been a harsh month for stock market investors. With the S&P BSE Sensex shedding over 4,000 points or 11 per cent since hitting the all-time high of 38,896 points in August, and the rupee hitting 74/$, investors would be worried if they were staring at a 2008-like situation. Deven Choksey, MD, K R Choksey, says: “After the mid-cap carnage last fortnight, now the fall has started in large-cap stocks.

Foreign institutional investors are selling, and they sell what’s saleable in the market. Their exit is driven by the threat of rupee depreciating further. They are ...