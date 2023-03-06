Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 80pts; Asia-Pacific shares edge higher

The SGX Nifty suggested a positive start at the bourses on Monday, amid improved global sentiments. As of 8:05 am, it stood at 17,713 levels, up over 50 points.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, edged higher, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices climbing up to 0.7 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.5 per cent to $85 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Bajaj Electricals will be watched out after the company bagged Rs 565 crore worth of order from South Bihar Power Distribution Company.



Besides, shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints will be under investors' radar after the company acquired 40 percent stake in Nerofix from Polygel.

The SGX Nifty suggested a positive start at the bourses on Monday, amid improved global sentiments. As of 8:05 am, it stood at 17,713 levels, up over 50 points.Globally, this morning, equity-futures tied to Wall Street were unchanged, after traders saw a relief rally spring back cheer across on Friday.