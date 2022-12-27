MARKET LIVE: Sensex trims early gains, turns flat; Nifty50 above 18,000

- Will the current reopening of Chinese economy end India's outperformance?
Sensex trims early gains, turns flat; Nifty50 above 18,000
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, rose in unison as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 indices jumped up to 1 per cent
Opening Bell
Domestic markets opened higher in Tuesday's trade amid strong buying sentiments as traders approach the end days of 2022.
Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,050 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 250 points to trade at 60,852 levels.
Broader markets, too, rose in unison as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 indices jumped up to 1 per cent.
All sectors started trade on a positive note, with Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty PSU Bank indices gaining up to 1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of NTPC gained over 1 per cent after the company inked pact with Italy-based Maire Technimont Group’s Indian subsidiary to evaluate green methanol production facility in India.
Besides, shares of Suven Pharma surged over 1 per cent after global private equity giant Advent International bought 50.1 per cent stake in the company for Rs 6,313 crore.
