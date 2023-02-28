MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat, Asia-Pacific shares positive; Q3 GDP data eyed

Domestic are likely to be firm in Tuesday's trade, amid positive global sentiments. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,495 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

Globally, the US rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.



In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained marginally to $76 per barrel.



Among individual stocks, shares of SpiceJet will be in focus after Carlyle Aviation Partners plans to acquire 7.5 per cent stake in the airline.