MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat, Asia-Pacific shares positive; Q3 GDP data eyed
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,495 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses
Domestic markets are likely to be firm in Tuesday's trade, amid positive global sentiments. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,495 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.
Globally, the US markets rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.READ LESS
In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained marginally to $76 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of SpiceJet will be in focus after Carlyle Aviation Partners plans to acquire 7.5 per cent stake in the airline.
