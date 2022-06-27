JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start, up over 150 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,871 levels, indicating a gap-up of over 150-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a positive note amid supportive global cues. As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,871 levels, indicating a gap-up of over 150-odd points on the Nifty50.

That said, major markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Monday morning as investors assess recession fears. While Japan's Nikkei 225 hovered around 1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.7 per cent. The US equity futures, too, traded higher on Monday morning after the Wall Street closed on an optimistic ground last week. 

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched up as Brent Crude traded at $114 per barrel and WTI Crude at $108 per barrel.

Back home, among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises will be in focus after subsidiary Kutch Copper raised Rs 6,071 crore to set up greenfield copper refinery project. That apart, the board of Hindustan Copper will meet on Thursday, June 30, to mull fund raise of up to Rs 500 crore via debentures.

