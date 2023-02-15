JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals subdued start amid sour global mood
Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, Voda Idea, Siemens, Bharat Forge, ONGC
Sensex surges 600 points to scale 61,000-mark; ITC and RIL sparkle
Budget slow on fiscal consolidation, ambitious on revenue target: S&P
Bonds recoup losses after inflation shock as long-term players step in
Consumers in India becoming smart shoppers due to rising inflation: Study
Hindenburg effect: Trading volumes rose amid rout in Adani Group shares
Adani rout creates a dent in Quant MF portfolios as key holdings shed 24%
India a bright spot for investments despite current volatility: Blackstone
Gold declines Rs 55; silver tumbles Rs 455 in Delhi: HDFC Securities
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,869 levels, down over 50-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Introduction

Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a tepid note, as investors digest hotter-than-expected US inflation data. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,869 levels, down over 50-odd points.
