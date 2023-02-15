Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals subdued start amid sour global mood
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,869 levels, down over 50-odd points
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a tepid note, as investors digest hotter-than-expected US inflation data. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,869 levels, down over 50-odd points.
Globally, the US equity futures turned sour this morning after inflation data breached estimates. Dow Jones Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures slipped up to 0.2 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed in early trading session. While Topix and Nikkei 225 gained, the S&P 200, and Kospi indices dropped up to 1 per cent.
Back home, shares of Eicher Motors, Bata India, Siemens, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, among others will be in focus after they delivered the December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings.
