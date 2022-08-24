- Stocks to watch: NDTV, RIL, Canara Bank, Tata Motors, NTPC, NHPC, Hindalco
- Will four-wheeler stocks hit the fast lane in H2 of this fiscal?
- Sebi introduces prudential limits on PMS investments in related firms
- Nifty IT tumbles nearly 2% as JPMorgan downgrades IT stocks to 'neutral'
- Sharp earnings downgrade, uncertain outlook impede small-cap recovery
- Foreigners return to Indian equities on hopes of stronger earnings
- Adani group stocks fall; Adani Power, Adani Wilmar decline nearly 5%
- NSE cautions investors against assured return products offered by 2 firms
- Deepak Fertilisers zooms 50% in four weeks on strong demand outlook
- This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock has zoomed 66% in 2 months
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,561 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets are likely to start on a choppy note amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,561 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.
Globally, the US markets saw sharp decline for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, whereas NASDAQ Composite remained unchanged.
However, Asia-Pacific markets gained despite negative Wall Street action on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225, Australia’s S&P 200, South Korea’s Kospi advanced up to 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, price of crude oil declined after it hit $100 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel and WTI Crude stood at $93 per barrel.
Back home, shares of NDTV will be in focus after the Adani Group plans to acquire 29.18 per cent stake. Besides, shares of Reliance Industries will be on investors radar as the retail arm embarks their FMCG journey.
