MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start amid weak global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,561 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are likely to start on a choppy note amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,561 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

Globally, the US markets saw sharp decline for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, whereas NASDAQ Composite remained unchanged.

However, Asia-Pacific markets gained despite negative Wall Street action on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225, Australia’s S&P 200, South Korea’s Kospi advanced up to 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, price of crude oil declined after it hit $100 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening. Brent Crude hovered around $99 per barrel and WTI Crude stood at $93 per barrel.

Back home, shares of NDTV will be in focus after the Adani Group plans to acquire 29.18 per cent stake. Besides, shares of Reliance Industries will be on investors radar as the retail arm embarks their FMCG journey.

