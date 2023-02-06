JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests tepid start amid mixed global cues
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Vodafone Idea, Paytm, ITC, IndiGo, DCB Bank, Marico
Proposed fee structure for the AIF Industry to level playing field
Street Signs: The VIX vaporub for mkts, Budget let-down for Midhani & more
Equity conversion as Vi's calling card may be near-term helpline
RBI rate decision, Q3 earnings to drive market trends this week: Analysts
Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 1.88 trn in market-cap; ITC biggest gainer
India will get into global bond indices on own terms: FinMin official
Measures in place to address excessive market volatility, says Sebi
Committed to ensuring market integrity, says Sebi amid Adani crisis
Stock market live updates: As of 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty indicated a flat start below 17,850 levels

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
A flat open is likely for domestic markets on Monday, amid mixed global cues as a strong US jobs report prompted rate hike worries.
