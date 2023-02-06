MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests tepid start amid mixed global cues

A flat open is likely for domestic on Monday, amid mixed global cues as a strong US jobs report prompted rate hike worries.



Besides, investors will keenly watch the stock movement of Group companies in trade today, after the conglomerate's market value lost more than $110 million in a week.



Globally, the US equity futures were tepid in Monday's trade ahead of Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell speech. Dow Jones Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures declined up to 0.2 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed after a strong US employment report indicated more room for rate hikes.



In the commodities market, both prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were up 0.1 per cent at $80 per barrel, and $73 per barrel, respectively.



Among individual stocks, shares of ITC will be closely tracked after the conglomerate posted 21 per cent YoY in profit at Rs 5,031 crore in Q3FY23.



Besides, shares of SBI will be in focus after the public sector lender registered 8.5 percent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 14,205 crore in Q3FY23.