- Stocks to Watch: Infy, HCL Tech, Sah Polymers, Concor, IIFL Wealth, RailTel
- Markets end on flat note amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trend
- Securitisation volumes likely to jump to Rs 1.70 trn in FY23: Icra
- A middling first year for silver ETFs; AUM at around Rs 1,500 cr by Nov end
- Sebi imposes securities market ban on 8 entities for misusing client funds
- Sebi allows active to passive ELSS switch for asset management companies
- 'Vanishing act' by more than two dozen listed cos; BSE reaches out to firms
- RBI urges bond market players to use tool to prevent gilt auction errors
- Govt to invite EoIs for Concor privatisation this month, say officials
- Trafigura to exit from Nayara Energy; sell stake to Italy's Genera Group
MARKET LIVE: FII flows, Q3 nos to sway indices; Sah Polymers to list today
Stock market LIVE updates: Shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed today, and analysts expect listing pop of 5-15 per cent over its upper price band of Rs 65
However, weekly F&O expiry, FII flows, and nervousness ahead of India and the US' inflation data may add to volatility during the day.
New listing
Shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed today, and will be admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. Analysts expect listing pop of 5-15 per cent over its upper price band of Rs 65. The initial public offer of Sah Polymers was subscribed 17.46 times.
Earnings today
Eighteen companies, including Infosys, Cyient, and HCL Technologies will announce their December quarter results during the day.
Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys is expected to report muted revenue growth in the quarter due to higher furloughs and fewer large deals. Although the firm's operating margin could improve in the range of 10-40 basis points (bps) to up to 21.9 per cent sequentially aided by a weakened rupee, lower attrition and higher optimisation. READ PREVIEW HERE
Meanwhile, HCL Technologies is likely to clock up to 6 per cent revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 26,214 crore from Rs 22,331 crore in Q2FY23, analysts estimate. As per five brokerage estimates, analysts peg EBIT margins to see an uptick in the range of 53-60 basis points (bps) QoQ to 18.5 per cent. READ PREVIEW HERE
