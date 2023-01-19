- Stock to Watch: Adani Ent, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, HUL, Asian Paints
- Bullish trends dominant in run up month to Union Budget, shows report
- Sebi penalises individual for manipulating Panafic Industrials share prices
- T+1 transition's final leg litmus test for foreign investors' heavyweights
- Dec traffic at major ports sails to highest in FY23, rises 10.4 per cent
- Shares of HDFC Bank, HDFC rise nearly 2% as FPI legroom expands
- SBI raises Rs 9,718 cr via second tranche of infrastructure bonds at 7.70%
- Vodafone Idea won't be able to pay $5-bn govt dues from FY26: CLSA
- Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO to fund green capex, debt payback
- Adani Enterprises sets price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share for FPO
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down nearly 100 pts as most Asian indices drop
Stock market LIVE: Overnight, major US stock indexes stumbled, with the S&P 500 recording its worst day in more than a month
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower this morning. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded down 1.06 per cent, South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.21 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.72 per cent, and Mainland China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent.
At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was down 86 points at 18,136 level.
Overnight, major US stock indexes stumbled, with the S&P 500 recording its worst day in more than a month. The Dow fell 1.81 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and rhe Nasdaq Composite slid 1.24 per cent, snapping a seven-day win streak.
