MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty down 105 pts

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,464 levels, signaling a cut of 105-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: A negative start is on cards for markets on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,464 levels, signaling a cut of over 100 points on the Nifty50.

The markets are likely to exhibit volatility as investors await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. That apart, inflation fears, coupled with elevated crude oil prices, will likely keep sentiments subdued. 

Meanwhile, auto stocks could be under investors' radar after dealers’ body FADA saw growth in retail sales of passenger vehicles were in May, but a de-growth was witnessed in sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles as they remained below pre-Covid levels of May 2019.

Defence stocks are also likely to see action in Tuesday's trade after the Ministry of Defence approved procurement of military equipment from domestic industries.



