Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by CapitalVia Global Research
Stock recommendation from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy TVS Motor, CESC

Volume in CESC has been attractive and the RSI is also recovering from the lows, showing a trend reversal and improvement in bias

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

BUY TVS MOTOR | CMP: Rs 484.20 | TARGET: Rs 530 | STOP LOSS: Rs 460

The stock has given a breakout indication above the previous peak of 481 to signal a fresh upward movement in the near term and with the RSI on the rise, the bias for further upside movement in the coming days has improved. The chart looks attractive with the possibility of upward movement and with good volume participation witnessed, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 530 keeping the stop loss of Rs 460.

BUY CESC | CMP: Rs 750.25 | TARGET: Rs 810 | STOP LOSS: Rs 725

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time and has now formed a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart to imply strength and the potential to rise further in the coming days. Volume has been attractive and the RSI is also recovering from the lows, showing a trend reversal and improvement in bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 810 while keeping the stop loss of Rs 725.

Thu, January 16 2020. 08:17 IST

