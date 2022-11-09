Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Coal India, Paytm, Sun Pharma, GCPL, VST Inds

today: Strong global cues coupled with steady foreign flows may propel domestic equity in positive direction. At 7:40 am, the SGX quoted 18,393 levels, up 46-odd points.



Globally, the US rose overnight as investors await results of mid-term elections. Key indices like the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite gained up to 1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed.



Meanwhile, back home, here’s a list of stocks that may see action in Wednesday’s trade:



Q2 results: Tata Motors, Pidilite Industries, P&G Hygiene and Healthcare, Star Health, Godrej Properties, Deepak Nitrite, Piramal Enterprises, Prestige Estates, Ramco Cements, Allcargo Logistics, among many others will report the July-September (Q2FY23) quarter results on Wednesday, November 9.



Coal India: The state-run miner saw 102 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 6,044 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 2,933 crore, in the year-ago period, on the back of higher sales and rebound in power demand. Revenue for the company, too, rose 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,838 crore. READ MORE

Paytm: The company reported 76 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 1,914 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 1,086 crore, in the year-ago period. Consolidated net loss, meanwhile, widened to Rs 571 crore in Q2FY23 from loss of Rs 472.9 crore in Q2FY22. READ MORE

Sun Pharma: The pharma giant’s Mohali plant in Punjab received official action indicated (OAI) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which indicated that the US health regulator may withhold approval of pending product applications till outstanding observations were resolved. READ MORE

Jubilant Foodworks: The company reported 10 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 131.53 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, grew 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1301.5 crore in Q2FY23. Moreover, dine-in and takeaway channels witnessed strong growth YoY. READ MORE

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG major saw 25 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 358.9 crore in Q2FY23. Price hikes drove net sales to Rs 3,391.2 crore in Q2FY23, up 7.2 per cent. CEO and MD Sudhir Sitapati said that the company continues to have a healthy balance sheet while its net debt to equity ratio saw a drop. READ MORE

Dr Lal Pathlabs: The diagnostics firm reported 24.5 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 7,170 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 9,500 crore in Q2FY22. Total expenses, meanwhile, rose 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 400 crore in Q2FY23.



Greenply Industries: The plywood maker reported 26 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.6 crore in Q2FY23, due to challenging macro environment and weak timbre prices. Revenue from operations, however, witnessed 14 per cent jump to Rs 494.7 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 432.4 crore in Q2FY22.



Zydus Lifesciences: The company received approval from the USFDA to market blood pressure lowering drug Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.



Macrotech Developers: The realty firm plans to launch 16 new projects in the second half of this fiscal, with an estimated sales potential of Rs 10,300 crore to tap rising housing demand. These projects would be a mix of fully-owned and joint development with landowners.



VST Industries: The tobacco and cigarette manufacturer registered 22 per cent growth in sales and logged 15.4 per cent growth in net profit for Q2FY23. The operating margin of the company stood at 21.1 per cent despite inflationary pressures. EPS, too, improved 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 59.7 for the recently concluded quarter.